Planning approved for new world-leading cancer centre for the North, coming to Leeds in 2026

GenesisCare, the UK’s leading independent cancer care provider, specialising in complex cancers, is delighted to confirm planning permission has been granted for their new, state-of-the-art, comprehensive oncology and haematology centre in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

This new facility will be the 15th and largest centre in its UK network, housing two of the world’s most advanced and sophisticated radiotherapy platforms, revolutionising treatment for patients with cancer. The addition of a centre in Leeds to support patients in the North of England and Scotland, is part of their continued expansion of specialist outpatient cancer care centres delivering world-class treatments. This project has been supported by a multidisciplinary team at Cushman & Wakefield’s Healthcare Markets division.

Setting a new standard in adaptive radiotherapy in the UK, the centre will have the unique ability to personalise radiotherapy in real-time, using both MRI and CT imaging, offering patients treatment precisely tailored to their specific cancer. This will establish GenesisCare in Leeds as one of a small group of cancer centres worldwide with the ability to provide adaptive radiotherapy for every patient who would benefit from this innovative approach.

Dr Sheena Khanduri, GenesisCare’s Chief Medical Officer, explains: "We’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformative advancement in cancer treatment. Adaptive radiotherapy - with the integration of live images of the tumour and surrounding healthy tissue, means we can personalise radiotherapy based on each patient’s anatomy, with a new treatment plan every single day. This approach enables our clinicians to confidently deliver higher doses of radiotherapy, with extreme precision. Protecting healthy tissue, reducing side effects and improving outcomes, means we’re bringing the future of personalised cancer treatment into clinical practice today."

Render of GenesisCare Leeds Centre opening in 2026

As well as the very latest radiotherapy technology, GenesisCare patients will also have access to a wide range of other services. From the comfortable, relaxing outpatient and consulting department to the advanced imaging department (3T MRI, PET-CT and CT), to the systemic therapy suite which will deliver chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy - every type of cancer and every aspect of personalised advanced cancer care will be seamlessly integrated under one roof.

Complementing clinical services will be GenesisCare’s signature approach to exercise, dietary advice and supportive care as part of their ‘Optimise Programme’. Patients being treated at the centre will be able to access a prescribed programme of exercise medicine as well as on-site holistic support services such as mindfulness, reflexology and acupuncture. This reflects GenesisCare’s strong commitment to treating the whole patient, not just the cancer.

Set to open in 2026 this pioneering centre will offer the latest cancer care to insured and self-funding patients in the North of England and Scotland, who previously had to travel to GenesisCare in Oxford or London for such advanced treatments.

Justin Hely, GenesisCare’s CEO UK & Europe commented "The approval of planning permission for our 15th - and largest - centre in Leeds, set to open in 2026, not only strengthens our presence in the North of England and beyond, but also reinforces our ambition to lead the way in the UK to deliver highly personalised, advanced cancer treatments and care to more patients - where and when they need it most."

For more information about GenesisCare and its comprehensive cancer care services, please visit www.genesiscare.com/uk