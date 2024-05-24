Patients warned as West Yorkshire A&Es face surge in numbers - more pressure expected on hospitals this summer
That is because of an increasing number of patients at A&E departments in the region.
The rise, which is normally seen in winter, has led to calls for people to consider whether they need emergency treatment before going to hospital.
“We’re asking all patients to think carefully before coming to A&E,” said Chris Evans, the Chief Operating Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.
“Members of the public can really help by making sure they are making the right choice when accessing healthcare services.
“If you are unwell and are unsure which healthcare service you need, call or access NHS 111 online, where you will be directed to the most appropriate care for your health need. If you are in a serious or life-threatening situation, it’s important you still do continue to come forward.”
Following a high number of A&E patients in recent weeks, bosses at the trust said they are only anticipating numbers to increase as the weather gets warmer in June.
It will mean that those who attend with injuries that aren’t serious or life threatening may have to wait a very long time to be seen.
Chris added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our staff, for continuing to work extremely hard during this very busy period.”
Alongside NHS 111, there are alternative options available for patients. These include pharmacies, which can help with minor illnesses and injuries. The trust also said that patients can contact their GP practice.
