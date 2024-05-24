Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summer may only be weeks away – but hospitals bosses in West Yorkshire have said it’s feeling more like winter.

That is because of an increasing number of patients at A&E departments in the region.

The rise, which is normally seen in winter, has led to calls for people to consider whether they need emergency treatment before going to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients have been told to "think carefully" before going to A&E in West Yorkshire amid pressures usually seen in winter. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re asking all patients to think carefully before coming to A&E,” said Chris Evans, the Chief Operating Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

“Members of the public can really help by making sure they are making the right choice when accessing healthcare services.

“If you are unwell and are unsure which healthcare service you need, call or access NHS 111 online, where you will be directed to the most appropriate care for your health need. If you are in a serious or life-threatening situation, it’s important you still do continue to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a high number of A&E patients in recent weeks, bosses at the trust said they are only anticipating numbers to increase as the weather gets warmer in June.

It will mean that those who attend with injuries that aren’t serious or life threatening may have to wait a very long time to be seen.

Chris added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our staff, for continuing to work extremely hard during this very busy period.”