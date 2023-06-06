The charity walk is being held for the second consecutive year to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity that holds group meetings at hundreds of sites up and down the country.

The walk has been organised by Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball and will start tomorrow (Wednesday) at Everton’s ground Goodison Park and end on Saturday at Elland Road.

The locations have been picked as they are home to teams played for by Gary Speed, the midfielder who tragically took his own life in 2011.

Over £85,000 was raised last year for men's mental health charities

Andy’s Man Club representative Tanya French said that 115 people are expected to travel from across the country to take part and that they will be walking via Bolton, Burnley and Halifax before finishing in Leeds.

Last year the group raised over £85,000 for mental health charities and this year’s target of £25,000 towards Andy’s Man Club has already been surpassed.

Ms French said: “It’s been amazing. I’ve been refreshing the page and watching the amount go up.

"The Square Ball are massive supporters and we are extremely happy to have their support again. These much needed funds will help us grow and provide safe spaces where men can talk.”

To find out more or to donate visit the GoFundMe page.