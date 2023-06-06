Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Over 100 people to take part in 92-mile Gary Speed charity walk from Liverpool to Leeds in aid of Andy's Man Club

Over 100 people are set to walk 92 miles from Liverpool to Leeds in memory of Whites legend Gary Speed.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

The charity walk is being held for the second consecutive year to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity that holds group meetings at hundreds of sites up and down the country.

The walk has been organised by Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball and will start tomorrow (Wednesday) at Everton’s ground Goodison Park and end on Saturday at Elland Road.

The locations have been picked as they are home to teams played for by Gary Speed, the midfielder who tragically took his own life in 2011.

Over £85,000 was raised last year for men's mental health charitiesOver £85,000 was raised last year for men's mental health charities
Andy’s Man Club representative Tanya French said that 115 people are expected to travel from across the country to take part and that they will be walking via Bolton, Burnley and Halifax before finishing in Leeds.

Last year the group raised over £85,000 for mental health charities and this year’s target of £25,000 towards Andy’s Man Club has already been surpassed.

Ms French said: “It’s been amazing. I’ve been refreshing the page and watching the amount go up.

"The Square Ball are massive supporters and we are extremely happy to have their support again. These much needed funds will help us grow and provide safe spaces where men can talk.”

To find out more or to donate visit the GoFundMe page.

Andy’s Man Club holds meetings every Monday except Bank Holidays at 7pm. There are held at four sites in Leeds: Leeds College Of Building on Cudbear Street, Milford Sports Club in Kirkstall, Vale Circles on Tunstall Road and Firlands Mill in Pudsey.

