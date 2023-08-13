Plans have been revealed for a “modern and sustainable” 66-bed care home.

Torsion Care has launched a public consultation regarding proposals for a care home off Pool Road in Otley. Residents are being invited to comment on the proposals for a 66 en-suite bedroom care home with dining lounges and recreation space.

Torsion Care say that the care home would be residential in appearance, providing a comfortable and attractive environment for residents and families to enjoy.

The site is accessed from Pool Road, adjacent to Otley Garden Centre. The care home would be reached via the external car park to the north and include vehicle and bicycle parking for visitors and staff and a new footpath from Pool Road.

The proposed frontage of the 66-bed care home in Otley. Photo: Torsion Care

The care home would be operated by Torsion Care’s sister company, Torwood Care, who say they will meet a high standard of sustainability, including solar panels on the roof and air source heat pumps.

The care home would support a range of full and part time roles, providing jobs for local people during both the construction and operation of the care home.

A public drop-in exhibition session is taking place on Thursday August 17 between 4pm and 7pm at Otley Town Football Club on Pool Road.

Ian Ward, Development Director at Torsion Care said: “This public consultation is an opportunity for the community to learn more and comment on our exciting plans for a new, modern and sustainable care home in Otley.

The rear view of the care home plans. Photo: Torsion Care

“We know there is a growing need for first-class, modern care home provision to meet current and future needs. Our proposal in Otley would repurpose this attractive site and help to meet care needs within a green landscaped setting to promote the welfare and wellbeing of users.

“We hope to see as many as people as possible at our public drop-in exhibition at Otley Town Football Club.”

For those unable to attend, a leaflet with freepost feedback is being distributed locally and a website with a survey is available.

Torsion Care is a Yorkshire based regional developer, specialising in developing, building, and operating residential care homes and retirement living apartments, with sites currently in Derby, Sleaford, and Humberston.