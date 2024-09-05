Optegra: Premium private eye clinic re-opens 'boutique' hospital in Leeds village under new ownership
Optegra Eye Heath Care has announced it has taken over Custom Vision Clinic in Bramham, near Wetherby.
The clinic has now reopened and rebranded under the new ownership, as part of the company's “extensive growth and expansion strategy”.
The boutique-style hospital at Bowcliffe Hall was founded by former Optegra ophthalmic consultant surgeon James Ball.
Returning to the company, Mr Ball has become one of the brand’s “Ambassador surgeons” and will continue his work at the clinic along with fellow surgeon Jack Gormley and his team of 11 colleagues.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The upmarket clinic is offering private vision correction treatment, including LASIK, lens replacement and private multifocal cataract surgery.
Mr Ball said: “I am very much looking forward to my whole team working within the Optegra network and feel we are very much aligned in our commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care and treatment. I am excited to re-brand the clinic under the very well-respected Optegra banner.”
Dr. Peter J. Byloos, CEO at Optegra, added: “Optegra has enjoyed a fantastic period of growth in the UK over recent years and we are delighted to have such a highly respected refractive surgeon as James Ball joining Optegra.
“We are very much aligned in terms of ethos, patient outcomes, right through to the technology used and treatments offered.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.