A “premium” private eye clinic has re-opened under new ownership in a Leeds village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Optegra Eye Heath Care has announced it has taken over Custom Vision Clinic in Bramham, near Wetherby.

The clinic has now reopened and rebranded under the new ownership, as part of the company's “extensive growth and expansion strategy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optegra has taken over a private eye hospital in Bramham, Leeds. | Optegra

The boutique-style hospital at Bowcliffe Hall was founded by former Optegra ophthalmic consultant surgeon James Ball.

Returning to the company, Mr Ball has become one of the brand’s “Ambassador surgeons” and will continue his work at the clinic along with fellow surgeon Jack Gormley and his team of 11 colleagues.

The upmarket clinic is offering private vision correction treatment, including LASIK, lens replacement and private multifocal cataract surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ball said: “I am very much looking forward to my whole team working within the Optegra network and feel we are very much aligned in our commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care and treatment. I am excited to re-brand the clinic under the very well-respected Optegra banner.”

Dr. Peter J. Byloos, CEO at Optegra, added: “Optegra has enjoyed a fantastic period of growth in the UK over recent years and we are delighted to have such a highly respected refractive surgeon as James Ball joining Optegra.

“We are very much aligned in terms of ethos, patient outcomes, right through to the technology used and treatments offered.”