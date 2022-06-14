The residential services in Hosforth and Kirkstall provide care for individuals with learning disabilities and complex needs and are recruiting support workers to join their teams.

Incentives for new staff include discounts from big brands like Nike, Boots, H&M, Primark, Boohoo, Argos, IKEA, lastminute.com.

Cygnet also offers discounted gym membership, free meals onsite, a group pension scheme and a health cash plan to help with costs including eye tests, prescription glasses and contact lenses, dental check-ups and hygienist fees, Chiropractic and physiotherapy sessions and prescription charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open day to recruit new health workers set to take place at city centre hotel today Pic: Google

Rowan Marriott, Head of Resourcing at Cygnet Health Care said: “The recruitment challenge facing the health and social care sector has been well documented recently. Increased demand for specialist services like ours means it is crucial to recruit talented and compassionate individuals to help reduce the current pressure on the sector.”

“Previous experience is not essential, but it is important that applicants have a passion for delivering outstanding care and helping others. Many of our most dedicated staff members started out as support workers and they will be on hand to share their experiences at the open day for people interested in a career in care.”

Recruitment in the care sector has never been more important, with the number of vacancies rising above 120,000 nationwide.

Outwood, Kirkside House and Kirkside Lodge deliver person-centred care to their service users, ensuring their safety is maintained and their independence is supported.

All three services are rated as Good by the regulator, the Care Quality Commission.