Patients at a dental practice in Oakwood said they were told that NHS services would no longer be offered, exacerbating concerns about “high levels of decayed, missing and filled teeth”.

It is understood that Oakwood Dental Practice, in Roundhay Road, recently wrote to users explaining the move because it cannot afford to continue offering the service.

According to a boss at the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, the body that oversees health and care services in the region, work will take place to help those affected find another dental practice nearby – but some still had concerns about the impact the removal of NHS services would have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Coun Lisa Martin, who represents the Roundhay ward at Leeds City Council, wrote to the practice’s owner last month urging them to reverse the decision.

It is understood that Oakwood Dental Practice, in Roundhay Road, recently wrote to users explaining that NHS services would no longer be offered. Photo: Google.

She cited data held by the authority which showed that in 2021 the ward had the city’s sixth highest rates of decayed, missing and filled teeth among five-year-olds.

Coun Martin said: “This news particularly concerned me because of the high levels of decayed, missing and filled teeth among our children aged five in Roundhay.

“I spoke in detail with Leeds Healthwatch about the very complicated NHS claims and payments systems that dentists are subjected to, to ensure that NHS dentistry can continue to be delivered by a private practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have also read the response from the dental practice about how they can no longer afford to treat NHS patients.

“I understand that there is no clear national policy on this but these cases clearly show that dentistry is an urgent public health issue and now needs to be delivered by a properly funded, publicly owned health service and not through private practice.

“I have since been contacted by a number of residents thanking me for taking up this issue and as one resident put it ‘fighting this tide of decline’, as they are also concerned that their NHS dental service has been withdrawn.”

Ian Holmes, the Director of Strategy and Partnerships for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We are aware of the patient’s concern and are doing all we can across the area to support people to access NHS dental services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to improving access for all and are investing a further £6.5m. We continue to work with partners, dental practices, people and communities to address various concerns including workforce capacity and the importance of good oral health.

“We would like to reassure people that if a situation arises where a practice no longer provides NHS dentistry, we work with others in the local community to help people access care as near to their original practice wherever possible.”

It comes as reports suggest that access to dental services in the UK is worsening. Last year, a BBC survey found that nine in 10 dental practices that still offer NHS services are not taking on new adult patients, with eight in 10 not taking on any more children.