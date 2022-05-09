Nurses and midwives being recognised for their incredible work in Leeds during trio of appreciation days

Hundreds of Afternoon Tea gift bags will be handed to nurses, midwives and operating department practitioners (ODPs) as staff at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are thanked and celebrated by the Trust for their work.

The appreciation days of International Midwives Day (Thurs May 5), International Nurses Day (Thurs May 12) and ODP Day (Sat May 14) follow an unbelievable effort from the NHS staff in the fight against Covid - continuing to work during lockdown.

Lisa Grant, Chief Nurse, said their were some "very wonderful, dedicated and excellent nurses" working in Leeds.

She said: “I’m delighted to take part in marking the value and importance our 6,000+ midwives, nurses and operating department practitioners (ODP) make in our hospitals.

"There are some very wonderful, dedicated and excellent nurses in this Trust and I am proud to be their Chief Nurse.

“As we return to ‘normal’ in nearly all areas of life following two incredibly difficult years, our nurses still face numerous challenges ahead and have had to adapt and become more resilient than ever.

"We’re looking forward with positivity and hope for a better two years, and working together to support each other.

"That’s what’s driving us forward.”

Part-funded by Leeds Hospitals Charities, over 10,000 scones will be making their way to the wards, where teams can take a moment out of their day for themselves.

Stories of recognition are being shared on social across the fortnight on Twitter @LeedsHospitals and on Facebook/LeedsTHTrust

Helen Stephenson is delivery suite coordinator and has worked for the Trust for 25 years this year.

Helen came to Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust as a student in 1997.

She always wanted to be a nurse from a very young age and did a diploma in nursing.

However to get a degree, she chose to study midwifery and she loved it.

Helen said: "It's the team and the people you work with who keep you in the place."

Lisa Porritt is ward manager and has just received her Long Service Award for 20 years at the Trust.

She said every day on the job was different.

"You never know what's going to happen and it's exciting", Lisa explained.

"The team is so important and we've created strong bonds and lifelong friends over the years."

Lisa came straight to nursing after her A-levels at 18 and commented on how she has been able to progress her career, currently acting as Ward Manager on a secondment.

"It's like a second home, I love it here", she added.

Charlotte Brockway, 25, began her healthcare career as an apprentice in 2013.

After nine years on the wards as a maternity support worker on delivery suite, she has just been approved onto starting a 3-year degree in midwifery this autumn.

"I've been so inspired and motivated by those working around me, who helped me believe in myself and believe that I could train to be a midwife also", Charlotte said.

"You hear mainly at school about nursing as a career, and I never really thought I would be bright enough to be fully qualified, but the midwives here have built my confidence up so much and supported me and I'm just so excited for the next few years.