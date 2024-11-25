Nuffield Health Joint Pain Programme comes to AMT Headingley Stadium

The Leeds Rhinos Foundation are exciting to share that their partnership with Nuffield Health has brought it’s Joint Pain Programme to AMT Headingley Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuffield Health’s Joint Pain Programme is a free-to-access programme for all, and is designed to help those impacted by chronic joint pain to self-manage and lead a more independent life.

The programme takes place over 6 months, with participants supported for the duration. It begins with 12 weeks of lifestyle advice and exercise sessions led by a highly-skilled Rehabilitation Specialist, providing you with the tools to better manage your pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the first 12 weeks, participants will meet twice a week for combined exercise and workshop sessions. Each group has around 10 people, providing a social support network to share experiences in real time. Access to a range of useful online articles will also be provided for at-home reading throughout.

The programme is designed to help those impacted by chronic joint pain to self-manage and lead a more independent life.

In weeks 13–24, learnings from the group sessions will be applied with the guidance of your Rehabilitation Specialist. Full access to your nearest Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Centre will also be provided for the entirety of the 6 months to help maintain progress.

Participants will receive a free Joint Pain Health Check at the beginning, part way through, and at the end of the programme to show progress and help to motivate.

The programme has been helped people with the following conditions; Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, other arthritis, Gout, Fibromyalgia, Spondylitis and Lupus, but is not limited to this list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Healy, Community Partnerships Lead at Nuffield Health, said: “Nuffield Health is pleased to announce the introduction of our Joint Pain Programme at AMT Headingley Stadium.

The programme takes place over 6 months, with participants supported for the duration.

“This programme is specifically designed to assist individuals suffering from chronic joint pain in effectively managing their condition and enhancing their ability to live independently, with research demonstrating that participation has significantly improved both physical and mental health outcomes.”

The initial sessions will run in the South Stand Concourse at AMT Headingley Stadium on Mondays and Wednesdays.

To register your interest, please visit - https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/about-us/our-impact/healthy-life/joint-pain-programme/joint-pain-programme, or email [email protected].