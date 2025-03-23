Nick takes charge of acclaimed Harrogate mental health charity

Wellspring Therapy and Training, the acclaimed Harrogate-based counselling and training charity, has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Nick Garrett is taking the place of Emily Fullarton, the charity’s Executive Director, who stepped down this month after a decade at the helm.

Wellspring, which was founded in 2003 and is based in Starbeck, provides affordable short and long-term private counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

Emily Fullarton commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be leaving Wellspring in the very safe and capable hands of Nick, backed up by a hard-working, committed and enthusiastic team. Nick’s experience and expertise are just what Wellspring needs – and I know he will be a real asset to Wellspring.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic, followed by a severe cost-of-living crisis, has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of both children and adults across all sections of society. As a result, the demand for our services in the Harrogate area is growing fast. I know Nick will take the challenges this presents in his stride.”

Nick Garrett stepped in as interim Chief Executive Officer when Emily was on maternity leave last year.

Nick, who lives in Knaresborough and is a Pioneer Pastor at Gracious Street Methodist Church in the town, commented: “I care passionately about Wellspring's clients, those we see and those we are yet to see. Their lives, their strengths, their pasts and their futures are what attracted me to this role. It's an absolute honour to lead such a caring and inspirational organisation.

“My mission is to build up and develop our support for children and young people across the Harrogate District. 75% of mental illness starts in childhood, so I want Wellspring to take the lead in developing services that tackle this appalling crisis.”

Nick, who was educated at Ripon Grammar School and the University of Wales, has had a varied and successful career, working in financial services, manufacturing, in local government at Leeds City Council and North Yorkshire County Council, where he specialised in technology and transformation before a career in consultancy. Nick is also a co-founder of Knaresborough Connectors.

John Wood, chairman of Wellspring’s Trustees, commented: “The Trustees value Nick's knowledge and expertise, in particular his drive to build successful partnerships. We had no hesitation in appointing him to the role permanently and look forward to working with him. “

To find out more about Wellspring, please call Nick and his team on 01423 881881 or visit the website.