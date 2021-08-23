NHS Leeds urging residents to look after mental health through summer

Dr Sarah Forbes, GP and Associate Medical Director for NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said the easing of restrictions means that life is returning to normal for many.

However, the changes experienced in recent months have left some "feeling really anxious" - combined with the tragic local and international news in recent weeks.

The NHS has now advised Leeds residents on how they can best access support.

Dr Forbes said: “It’s really important to pay attention to our feelings and to look after our emotional and mental wellbeing, just as we look after our physical health.

“If you’re feeling low, please talk to someone about how you’re feeling rather than keep things bottled up. Many times, just sharing your feelings with someone who cares will help, but if you need more support, help is available.

“If you feel you need to speak to someone, a free 24/7 support line is available, providing confidential support, advice, information and guidance for anyone concerned about their mental health or someone they care for.

“Try also to check in with your family, friends, colleagues and neighbours to see how they are and let them know about the support that’s available if they need it.”

Mental health support in Leeds:

*Anyone registered with a Leeds GP can call the mental health helpline on 0800 183 0558. The service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

*MindWell is the mental health website for people in Leeds and includes a coronavirus mental health information hub about self-help resources and where people can find help in Leeds. Visit www.mindwell-leeds.org.uk.

*The NHS Every Mind Matters website also includes a wide range of resources to help with anxiety, low mood and stress. Visit https://www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/*Leeds Mental Wellbeing Service (at https://www.leedscommunityhealthcare.nhs.uk/our-services-a-z/leeds-mental-wellbeing-service/home/) is for anyone aged 17 and over and registered with a Leeds GP. It provides support and psychological therapies for common mental health problems such as anxiety and depression and online therapy courses and self-management tools. Help is available immediately through online courses at https://leeds.omnitherapy.org/. For anyone who prefers talking therapies, people can refer themselves via www.leedsmentalwellbeingservice.co.uk*Operation Courage is the veterans' mental health and wellbeing service - for those due to leave the armed forces, have just left or even left many years ago. The service can be contacted directly, or through a GP, a charity or relative. Visit www.nhs.uk/opcourage.

*Children and young people can visit the MindMate website for information and support about their emotional health and wellbeing: www.mindmate.org.uk*Further advice and resources can also be found on the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/Support for people in crisis is also available:

*Connect – a survivor-led local helpline which offers emotional support a to people in Leeds every night from 6pm-2am on 0808 800 1212. Connect also provides online support through instant chat for people –visit www.lslcs.org.uk. Connect specialises in working with people at risk of suicide and self-harm and those with complex mental health needs.

*Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LYPFT) Single Point of Access (SPA) – if you, or someone you’re worried about, needs urgent care or treatment for a mental health crisis call the SPA on 0800 183 1485 (open 24/7, every day).

*Anyone whose life is in immediate danger should call 999.

Other Leeds based support: