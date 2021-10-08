NHS Leeds to celebrate World Mental Health Day with reminder of support available in the city

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world.

In Leeds, there are many avenues of support available.

Dr Alison Best GP and Associate Medical Director, NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “On World Mental Health Day, as we move into the winter months, I would like to remind everyone to seek out the support and resources available across the city if you feel low or are concerned for your own mental health or that of others.”

Leeds General Infirmary. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Please talk to someone about how you’re feeling rather than keep things bottled up. Often, just sharing your feelings with someone who cares will help, but if you need more support, help is available.”

“If you feel you need to speak to someone, a free 24/7 support line is available, providing confidential support, advice, information and guidance for anyone concerned about their own mental health or that of someone they care about. Also try and take the time to check in on friends, relatives, colleagues and neighbours and let them know about the support that’s available if they need it.”

Mental health support in Leeds:

Anyone registered with a Leeds GP can call the Mental Health Helpline on 0800 183 0558.

The service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and complements mental health services already available in Leeds. These include:

MindWell is the mental health website for people in Leeds. The site includes a coronavirus mental health information hub, which brings together information about self-help resources and where people in Leeds can find help for their mental health, as well as practical offers of support during the Covid-19 pandemic: www.mindwell-leeds.org.uk

The NHS Every Mind Matters website also includes a wide range of resources to help with anxiety, low mood and stress, as well as tips for staying well - www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters/

Leeds Mental Wellbeing Service is for anyone aged 17+ registered with a Leeds GP. It provides support and psychological therapies for common mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. The service also provides online therapy courses and self-management tools which are available at any time day and night to help with a wide range of issues including stress and anxiety, mindfulness, depression and bereavement. Help is available immediately through online courses at https://leeds.omnitherapy.org/

Operation Courage: the veterans mental health and wellbeing service. If you’re due to leave the armed forces, have just left or even left many years ago, Operation Courage can help. The service can be contacted directly, or through a GP, a charity or relative. Visit www.nhs.uk/opcourage to find out more.

If you prefer talking therapies, you can also refer yourself through the website: www.leedsmentalwellbeingservice.co.uk

Children and young people can visit the MindMate website for information and support about their emotional health and wellbeing: www.mindmate.org.uk

Further advice and resources can also be found on the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/

Support for people in crisis is also available:

Connect – a survivor-led local helpline which offers emotional support and information to people in Leeds every night from 6pm-2am on 0808 800 1212. Connect also provides online support through instant chat for people – www.lslcs.org.uk Connect specialises in working with people at risk of suicide and self-harm and those with complex mental health needs.

Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LYPFT) Single Point of Access (SPA) – if you, or someone you’re worried about, needs urgent care or treatment for a mental health crisis call the SPA on 0800 183 1485 (open 24/7, every day).

Anyone whose life is in immediate danger should call 999.

