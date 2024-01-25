NHS in Leeds issues warning amid ‘real risk of measles outbreak in West Yorkshire’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) is a highly infectious illness – and complications can be life changing, with dangers including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain.

One child with measles can infect up to nine other unvaccinated children, making it one of the most infectious diseases in the world. And one in five of those who contract it will need to be admitted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With cases on the rise across the country, the UK Health Security Agency has declared a national incident.

Health bosses have urged parents in West Yorkshire to get their children vaccinated against MMR. Photo: weyo - stock.adobe.com

Now, the NHS is urging parents and carers in West Yorkshire to make sure their children are vaccinated against MMR.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director at the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire - vaccination rates have fallen over recent years, and with 27 confirmed cases last year we had the highest number of cases outside of London and the West Midlands.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children. For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and still births.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But measles, as well as mumps and rubella, is preventable, so if you or your child have not had your MMR jab, it is really important that you come forward.”

Two doses of the free MMR vaccine are needed for maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around the child’s first birthday, and the second dose given at around three years and four months old. But anyone, including those who missed the vaccine as a child, can catch up with the doses.