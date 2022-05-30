From May 30, two birth partners can be present on the delivery suite, it was announced.

In addition, one supportive adult can attend all scans, outpatient appointments and assessment areas.

New visiting guidance for Leeds Maternity announced from today with major changes

One additional adult visitor can attend the antenatal and postnatal wards during visiting hours of 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm - in addition to one birth partner from 8am-8pm.

In a social media update, a spokesperson for the hospital said: "Any inpatient who is COVID-19 positive can be accompanied by a birth partner who tests negative on lateral flow test.

"LFTs are not required for other visitors.