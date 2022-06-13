New private GP opens doors in Leeds city centre after significant investment

The new site is based in the city centre at Gateway West, East Street.

A spokesperson for the new GP practice said ti provides free customer parking and a "wide availability of time slots including evenings and Saturday appointments".

Covering over 6,000 square foot of the ground floor of the Gateway West building, the premium clinic includes 7 consulting rooms, a large waiting area and modern facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private GP Services opens its doors on Monday 13th June with a new private healthcare clinic in Leeds. Based in the city centre at Gateway West, East Street, the new GP practice provides free customer parking and a wide availability of time slots including evenings and Saturday appointments.

Face-to-face appointments are provided for a variety of primary care services such as health screening, medicals, nurse services, vaccinations, men’s health, women’s health, children’s health and sexual health.

Private GP Services is a well-established provider of primary care services, having operated successful clinics in Essex for over 15 years.

The business recently received significant investment to expand a range of clinics across the UK to provide patients with easier access to Primary Care services.

Sibel Peck, founder and Clinical Director for Private GP Services, says “It is becoming increasingly difficult for patients to access appointments when they need it. We're investing in new clinics to offer patients an alternative and easier way to access GP appointments with experienced & friendly clinicians who have the time for patients and their families.