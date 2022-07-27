New pathology lab at St James's Hospital takes shape with incredible time-lapse camera footage

Footage captured by the Trust’s time-lapse camera shows significant progress.

The building has been brought to above-ground level for the first time since BAM Construction Commenced on-site works in April of this year.

As well as supporting improvements in diagnosis for people across West Yorkshire and Harrogate, the new laboratory will help to meet the growing regional demand for specialist treatment and care whilst providing development opportunities for staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LTHT

Based at St James’ Hospital, the new facility will become part of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Pathology Network, formed through the collaboration of the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT) and will support the delivery of pathology services across the region.

The installation of both the staircase and lift shafts is nearing completion and has involved the off-site casting, delivery and installation of 506 tonnes of concrete units using a mobile crane.

Andrew Smithson, Project Manager at BAM Construction Ltd – North East, said: “We’re really pleased with the progress we’re making so far on a facility that will bring huge benefits to the region.

“BAM is fully committed to playing its part in creating sustainable and environmentally-friendly developments, and the steps we have taken to ensure this is reflected in this project will also help to contribute towards Leeds Teaching Hospitals’ net zero carbon goals.”

The new facility is set to be completed by the end of summer 2023 and will become operational in the autumn.

It is also part of the Trust’s wider health improvement plan which includes the development of a new adults’ hospital, a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital and the largest single-site maternity centre in the UK – all brought together in one building on the Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) site.

Currently, the Trust’s pathology services are provided from within outdated facilities in the Old Medical School at the LGI as well as some of those delivered from St James’s Hospital.