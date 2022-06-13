New opportunities to become carer as Shared Lives Week 2022 launched

Shared Lives Week marks the launch of a recruitment drive for more Shared Lives carers in Leeds and around the country.

Shared Lives carers welcome people with care needs into their own homes to live as part of the carer’s household and community life while all their support needs are being met.

Shared Lives Leeds is coordinated by Leeds City Council and provides respite care and day support, ranging from a few hours up to a stay of several days or weeks.

Image: L-R Ian and Shared Lives carer Zioness Curry

The council is inviting applications from prospective carers, who have a spare bedroom and the motivation to care for adults with support needs.

Shared Lives offers carers the opportunity of a flexible, home-based role.

Carers are self-employed, paid either an hourly rate or the appropriate fee for the type of support offered. The role attracts people from many walks of life, and the council provides full training with ongoing support through a team of link workers.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for adult and children’s social care and health partnerships, said: “By generously opening their homes to people who need support, Leeds Shared Lives carers offer an invaluable service – and give full-time carers a well-earned break too.

“We are looking for more people who want a flexible and rewarding paid role that’s based in their local community. Whatever your previous experience, if you can regularly offer a few hours, a day or a little longer to help people who need a break from their usual living and care arrangements we would love to hear from you.

“Our Shared Lives team at the council offers all the training and support you’ll need for your new role and stays in close touch to make sure it works well for you and the person you care for.”

Zioness Curry has been a Shared Lives carer since 2019 providing respite care as and when needed, alongside ongoing support for Ian who currently lives in her home.

She said: “It’s called Shared Lives because that’s exactly what we do – we’re there throughout the day for the people we support. They are matched with a carer over a period of time, making it a very personalised service. They become part of the family, which fits in perfectly with your own life and helps them to socialise and become more independent.

“Becoming a respite carer with Shared Lives is a great way to help carers and those they look after, who depend on respite breaks to maintain their wellbeing. You’ll not regret the reward of seeing someone grow in confidence and happiness.”

To find out more about Leeds Shared Lives and how to become a Shared Lives carer visit www.leeds.gov.uk/joinsharedlives.

You can also speak to the Shared Lives team in person at Kippax Community Hub on Monday 13 June or Pudsey Community Hub on Monday 20 June.