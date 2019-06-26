New multi-million pound mental health unit for young people in Leeds is a step closer

A multi-million pound mental health unit for young people to be built in Armley is a step closer after health officials submitted a planning application.

An application for the 22-bed mental health in-patient unit for young people in West Yorkshire has been submitted by Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust (LCH) in partnership with Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT).

If approved, it would be built on the St Mary’s Hospital site in Armley.

The new facility, also known as a Section 136 Suite, will be a place of safety where a young person who is thought to be in immediate need of care will receive a mental assessment to ensure the most appropriate care is provided.

Young people who access support have helped design the plans.

Thea Stein, LCH Chief Executive, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has shared their ideas and expertise to create a modern, fit for purpose, child and adolescent mental health unit.

"Everyone’s involvement has been hugely valuable. It has helped us to work closely with architects to design a building that will meet the needs of children and young people across West Yorkshire."

The proposed unit includes 16 general en-suite bedrooms, six psychiatric intensive care (PICU) en-suite bedrooms, lounge and dining areas, multi-purpose activity room, school, meeting rooms, family visiting room, reception area, kitchen, courtyards and a green communal space.

It will help to reduce the distance that children, young people and their families have to travel to receive specialist mental health, a key priority for the West Yorkshire and Harrogate

Health and Care Partnership.

Dr Sara Munro, CEO for LYPFT and CEO Lead for the Partnership’s Mental Health, Learning Disabilities and Autism Collaborative said: "This unit will reduce the need for children and young people to go out of area for care.”

The finalised plans will be on display in the Classroom at Holly House in St Mary’s Hospital site, Green Hill Road, LS12 3QE from 4pm-7pm on Tuesday July 16.

Architects, specialist staff and NHS managers will be on hand to answer queries from visitors.

Everyone is welcome to attend.