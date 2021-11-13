New-look pharmacy opens in Leeds as demand for GPs grows

Pharmacy manager Mellissa Thompson and employees open LloydsPharmacy with Kevin Birch, CRO McKesson UK

Lloyds Pharmacy Windmill Health Centre opened on November 11 at a new site - with a fresh look and enhanced healthcare services.

As demand on GP surgeries continues to grow, LloydsPharmacy said it is investing in its stores and teams to provide more flexible healthcare services and is reminding people that they are ‘always here for you’ as customers can access expert advice for a range of health concerns at their local community pharmacy or shop for a range of OTC medicines and wellbeing products.

The LloydsPharmacy located at the Windmill Health centre, just 800m from its old site, has opened its doors with a refreshed look, improved facilities and renewed focus on delivering forward-thinking services for conditions such as diabetes and asthma.

Pharmacy Manager, Melissa Thompson said: “We’re excited to have relaunched the store and look forward to welcoming members of the community and supporting them with their health and everyday needs with our improved services and facilities.

"After the unprecedented 18 months we have had, it’s important that we all take a more active role in managing our health but that we also have easy to access support to help us along the way – which we at LloydsPharmacy are proud to offer!’’

LloydsPharmacy at Windmill Health Centre is located at 83b Whinmoor Way, Leeds LS14 and opens Monday – Friday 8:30am-6:15pm.