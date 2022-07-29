New Leeds Health and Social Care Hub launched at Leeds Beckett University

The aim of the hub is to improve health outcomes across the community and the University will work with public, private and third sector organisations to to help improve employment opportunities across the region.

Earlier this year, Leeds Beckett University was awarded £2m in capital funding by the Office for Students.

The funds will contribute to the building of a £9m development of the School of Health.

By the end of this year, colleagues and students will have access to a class-leading clinical and multi-professional skills suite, and a biomedical sciences teaching lab.

Both are rich in new and innovative technology, the University said.

Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, Professor Peter Slee, said: “This is an exciting partnership which seeks to bring together a range of talent and organisations to tackle a series of shared problems. How do we get the right people in the right roles? How do we create added economic value in our city? How do we ensure that value is more equally shared among the whole population? I am delighted LBU is part of this progressive movement.”

Dr Duncan Sharp, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s School of Health said: “Leeds Beckett University’s School of Health has produced over 20,000 graduates – many of whom have gone on to work locally in the health and social care sector helping our local communities.

“We are pleased to be part of the new Leeds Health and Social Care Hub.

"It will ultimately help to develop a more diverse, thriving health and care workforce by attracting and supporting the excellent talent needed to make a difference to people’s lives.

“The hub will also benefit organisations and the region, boosting economic growth, and help to drive collaborative research which can tackle inequalities, improve services, and develop life changing technologies.”