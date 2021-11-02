Decide the Night was co-created with young people by Leeds Council, NHS Leeds CCG and Forward Leeds, the city’s alcohol and drug service, and launched today, ahead of Alcohol Awareness week from November 15-21

Designed with young people, for young people, Decide the Night invites the user to take part in five different drinking scenarios, with the aim of enjoying a full night out with their friends.

Each scenario is story-based and focuses on a different drink and situation that was suggested by Leeds-based 14-15 year-olds.

New game launches to help Leeds teens make better choices about drinking PIC: Forward Leeds (screenshot)

Manager of the Young People’s Team at Forward Leeds, Damien Frain said: “Decide the Night is a fun way to run-through the kind of decisions you might make on a big night out, before you ever go on one.

“The game uses authentic situations, recognisable to many teenagers in Leeds, so they can make smarter choices and have a good time whether they choose to drink or not. The game doesn’t say ‘don’t ever drink’ or suggest that alcohol is evil, it’s about being informed enough to make adult decisions.”

After selecting a drink, players go on a virtual night out with their friends.

Unwise choices lead to their night being cut short and they are out of the game.

Councillor Arif, Executive Member for Public Health & Active Lifestyles said: “Decide the Night is an innovative way to encourage young people to make better choices when it comes to drinking alcohol.

"Local data shows that the numbers of young people who drink alcohol fell steeply from 2008-2018, with around 50 per cent of secondary school pupils in Leeds now reporting they have never drunk alcohol. However, some young people do still use alcohol in ways that could be harmful to their health.

“This interactive digital tool is an engaging way to reach teenagers who are making choices about how best to live their lives. As well as offering educational content about the risks associated with drinking, Decide the Night encourages positive behaviour change.”

The game is designed to be fun and engaging, while also educating players by providing them with a range of health and educational facts, as well as persona-based endings.

This interactive game has been designed in consultation with Dr Bridgette Bewick, Associate Professor in Psychological Health, Wellbeing and Education at the University of Leeds.

It can be used for targeted drugs and alcohol education in school, youth work and youth justice settings as well as for young people to discover and use independently.

To view the game, visit https://www.decidethenight.com/