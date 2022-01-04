New campaign launched to help prevent risks of Covid-19 hospitalisation

Better Health is working in partnership with 15 weight management and physical activity partners across the country who are providing both free and discounted offers and the website will also signpost to local weight management support.

From reducing the risk of serious diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and up to 12 types of cancer, to lowering the chances of being hospitalised with COVID-19, the multimedia campaign highlights the serious health conditions which could be prevented by losing excess weight and offers free support and guidance to achieve this goal.

PA Weight Loss

Losing just 5% of body weight can seriously reduce the chance of heart disease and could make all the difference in preventing treatable heart conditions.

The new campaign highlights six benefits that could have a lasting impact on a person’s health by being a healthier weight including reducing the risk of heart disease and a lowered risk on increased blood pressure.

The campaign includes a full body x-ray animation providing a window into the body, highlighting six key health risks that can be reduced if excess weight is lost.

GP and TV Doctor, Dr Hillary Jones said: "These six benefits highlight the impact of carrying excess weight, and the range of benefits that can be achieved by reducing your weight. Small changes every day can help you lose weight and feel healthier.

“With Better Health, there are a variety of free NHS endorsed apps, resources and online tools to help people introduce simple changes that will help them eat better and get active this new year, including the NHS Weight Loss Plan, Couch to 5K and Active 10 apps."

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said January is a "great time of the year for making resolutions".

She added: "I hope that people can use this as a kick start moment to be more active and eat healthier, especially when losing body weight can have such a positive impact on our health, including reducing the chance of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.”

Better Health has lots of free tips and tools to help people get started if they want to lose weight, eat better or get active.

For more, search 'Better Health'.