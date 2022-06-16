On most days, air pollution in Leeds is classed as ‘low’ on the Daily Air Quality Index - a metric which, like the UV index does for sun intensity, provides a simple measure of outdoor pollution levels.

However, like other parts of the UK, the city occasionally experiences temporary periods with higher levels of air pollution due to a combination of man-made and environmental factors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new email alert service will warn residents in Leeds when high levels of pollution are forecast. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

During those periods, some people may experience new or worse health symptoms. Children, older people, and adults who are pregnant or live with existing medical conditions have been identified as particularly vulnerable.

To mark Clean Air Day 2022, Leeds City Council has launched the new email alert service as part of its wider Leeds Air Quality Strategy. Alerts will also be shared via the authority’s main social media channels.

The hope is that it will encourage people to follow the official public health advice but also protect others by reducing their own contribution to air pollution when local air quality is poor.

Coun Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “I am really pleased to see the council and health partners working together to raise awareness of air pollution and help people to protect themselves.

“Polluted air harms everyone, but some people are at a greater risk. It’s vitally important that we help those vulnerable people to be aware of this risk and - as important - know what they can do about it. Alongside this council’s efforts to reduce pollution in the first place, this partnership work should make a real difference.

“I would strongly encourage every resident, especially those at greater risk, to sign up to our new pollution alert service online today at www.leeds.gov.uk/cleanair."

The council expects that the new service, alongside other initiatives, will support efforts to reduce the 5.7 per cent of deaths in Leeds that can be linked to dirty air each year.

It approved an ambitious air quality strategy and a wide-ranging action plan last year that aims to see pollution reduced to meet stricter targets than the national standard.

The Leeds Air Quality Strategy 2021-2030 pledged to tackle emissions at source from transport, homes, and businesses.

It also included a commitment to work with the health and care sector to raise awareness within the workforce of the health impacts of poor air quality and to support vulnerable residents in understanding how to protect themselves from dirty air.

Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Leeds’ air quality has improved significantly in recent years thanks to a citywide effort. However, air pollution is sadly still linked to more than five per cent of resident deaths each year.

“Every day should be a Clean Air Day and that is why this council is working alongside our partners to do everything we can to progress our air quality action plan as quickly as possible.

“Residents can also play their part too - for example, by walking and cycling more often, burning less often, and turning off engines when parked.”

Separately, Leeds City Council has also announced plans to host a bespoke online conference in October bringing together health workers and air quality experts to help improve patient outcomes nationwide. The authority believes it to be the first air quality focused medical conference of its kind.

Every Breath You Treat will enable health professionals from across the UK to learn about cutting-edge research and evidence exploring air pollution’s effects on health, from as early as preconception to the later years of life. The event has been accredited by the Royal College of Physicians.

In addition, the council is also working with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the Leeds Public Health Resource Centre and local primary care networks to equip doctors and nurses with 7,000 patient-friendly leaflets developed by environmental charity Global Action Plan featuring information and advice on air pollution.

Since the air quality strategy was approved in July, a range of highways improvements designed to promote and enable cleaner, greener transport have already been completed as part of the Connecting Leeds transport programme.