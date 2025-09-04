'My life changed after I was paralysed - now I'm doing a 90ft abseil'

The first time Ian Westmoreland went outside the hospital after his injury. | The Spinal Injuries Association

A Leeds man paralysed in a cycling accident is set to take on a daredevil 90ft abseil challenge to support the charity that help his recovery.

Ian Westmoreland, 49, was left paralysed in 2023 when he was cycling home from work and knocked off his bike.

The injuries to his spinal chord were so catastrophic that he was left without feeling from his waist down and is now a full-time wheelchair user.

When he came home from hospital in March 2024, Ian struggled to adapt to life with paralysis.

There’s no part of my life that hasn’t been affected Ian Westmoreland

He said: “It’s affected every single part of mine, my daughter’s, and my wife’s lives.

“It’s meant that we had to sell the house that we were living in to move to a bungalow, my wife’s had to give up her job to become my carer, I’ve had to give up my job, every relationship in my life has changed, and I’m always thinking about the specialist equipment I need just to do stuff I took for granted.

“There’s no part of my life that hasn’t been affected. It’s been completely transformative.”

Ian on his first holiday since his injury | The Spinal Injuries Association

Ian has always been active, with a background in the army, followed by years of marathons, triathlons, and open water swimming.

He said: “I’m very physical. Whether it be going out on my bike, swimming, pushing myself around in a chair, I’ve always been a very physical kind of being. It’s how I used to define myself before the accident and I still do.”

As he has learnt to adapt to life with paralysis, Ian has struggled to return to his active lifestyle.

However, when he came across Spinal Injuries Association’s accessible adventure challenge, he saw an opportunity to return to doing what he loves. The challenge sees participants undertake a 90ft viaduct abseil, the equivalent of a nine-story building, and a one-mile canoe through the Peak District National Park.

Ian Westmoreland after his first handbike ride | The Spinal Injuries Association

He added: “This is something that’s a bit of a challenge and I thought why not? I’d love to do abseiling. It doesn’t matter if I’m disabled, I’d love to have a go at it. This is the first time I will be doing anything where I will be able to challenge the limitations of my disability and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ian will be completing the abseil and canoeing challenge on September 19.

To support Ian’s fundraiser, please visit: Ian Westmoreland is fundraising for Spinal Injuries Association