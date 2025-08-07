A former West Yorkshire resident who believed she was suffering from panic attacks and anxiety discovered she had an incurable brain tumour.

Kim Wilson, 37, was unable to speak properly and was disorientated when she crashed her car six years ago - but assumed she'd had a panic attack.

Over the next three years, she experienced memory lapses, speech problems, and anxiety-like episodes, all of which were misattributed to mental health challenges.

But when Kim collapsed during a work call she was taken to West Cumberland Hospital told she had experienced two tonic-clonic seizure.

An MRI at Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle confirmed she had a brain tumour and Kim underwent an eight hour emergency brain surgery to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

She was later told the tumour was a grade 3 astrocytoma - an aggressive and incurable brain tumour.

Brain tumour research / SWNS

Kim, who grew up in the Wakefield and Leeds area, said: "I became anxious about simple things like leaving the house or running errands.

"I thought I was just having panic attacks and put it down to COVID stress. My GP agreed it was anxiety and prescribed medication.

“There were other strange moments too. Once, I was found rambling and confused in the car.

"Another time, I had an episode during a walk in the forest.

"We were convinced it couldn’t be a panic attack because there was nothing to panic about. Looking back, these were all seizures. But I genuinely believed it was just anxiety at the time.”

Kim had first experienced symptoms in 2019.

She said: “When I crashed my car in 2019, I didn’t feel quite right beforehand, but I’d gotten used to feeling low, so I ignored it.

"I remember trying to speak to my friend, but the words just came out jumbled."

In August 2022, Kim collapsed during a work video call.

Brain tumour research / SWNS

She had experienced a tonic-clonic seizure and was taken to West Cumberland Hospital, where she suffered a second seizure while awaiting test results.

A CT scan suggested the possibility of a brain tumour, and she was rushed through an MRI before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Surgeons performed emergency brain surgery and a few weeks later Kim was given the diagnosis.

She said: “That night after hearing the diagnosis, I lay in bed and cried into my pillow.

“It was the only time I allowed myself to properly break down. I sobbed quietly, not wanting anyone to hear.

“My mind was racing. All I could think was that I was going to die.

“I remember watching a film and thinking that every single character could outlive me.

“But I didn’t stay in that place for long. I messaged a close friend, and she reminded me that I didn’t have to face it alone.

“The next morning, I told my dad.

“Saying it out loud helped take away some of the fear.

“From that point on, I chose to be open, honest, and positive”

Kim began radiotherapy shortly after surgery, followed by 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite the gruelling regime, she experienced relatively few side effects and completed her treatment in October 2023.

She now has MRI scans every six months, with the most recent results coming up soon.

This month, Kim decided to launch the “100 Squats a Day in August challenge” to raise money for Brain Tumour Research - the only national charity focused on finding a cure for all brain tumours.

Now, more than 116 people – including friends, family, old classmates, and even strangers – are joining in from across the UK and as far away as Australia.

The oldest participant is 92-year-old Sadie Nuttall from Edinburgh, and the youngest are seven-year-old twins Alfie and Freddie Slade from Battle in East Sussex.

Each participant has been tasked with raising £25, and together they have already raised more than £4,000 in just two weeks.

Brain tumour research / SWNS

Kim said: “I think Brain Tumour Research is a charity that’s genuinely going to make a difference.

"People don’t realise how common brain tumours are until it affects someone they know. When I was a teenager, around 13 or 14, I was in a band and the guitarist was diagnosed with the same type of tumour I have now.

“Back then, I didn’t understand how serious it was or how many people are impacted by this disease.

“That’s why I want to raise as much money as I can — to support the research, help push it further, and give people more treatment options

“I’ve read about cases where brain cancer has been treated without surgery. Even if it can’t be cured, anything that helps people live longer and with less fear is worth fighting for.

“I want people to feel they can live with cancer, not just survive it.

"I can’t cure my own tumour, but I can help fund vital research that might lead to a cure for someone else in the future.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Kim’s story is a powerful example of how easily brain tumour symptoms can be mistaken for something else.

"Her resilience and determination to turn a frightening diagnosis into action is deeply inspiring. We’re incredibly grateful for her support and advocacy.”