A mum has returned to hospital to thank the team who saved her baby's life - after tests revealed she was 'near death's door'.

Jessica Pattinson was at her 20-week scan at Leeds General Infirmary when she learnt that her unborn baby was dangerously unwell.

She was anaemic, her heart was under strain, and she was suffering from fetal hydrops - a condition which causes fluid to build up around the body.

Consultants thought Jessica might have contracted slapped cheek syndrome - otherwise known as parvovirus B19 - which is a mild infection for adults but carries a risk of very serious complications for unborn babies.

An amniocentesis confirmed the diagnosis and Jessica's baby was rushed to King's College in London to receive a blood transfusion through her heart - while she was still in the womb.

Jessica, from Birstall, said: "Time wasn’t on our side.

"They said they had never seen a baby so unwell with [parvovirus] before.

"She was near death's door.

"We had to go to hospital to get a scan in the morning to see if she was still alive."

Fortunately though, the procedure went well and Jessica's baby started to get better.

They were monitored every week throughout the rest of the pregnancy and Jessica underwent various scans to ensure her baby had not been affected neurologically.

On December 6 last year, baby Athena was born safe and well - weighing 8lb 15oz.

The team at Leeds General Infirmary were on hand to make sure everything went to plan.

Jessica said: "We had a c-section in week 38 and she was checked at birth.

"There was a neonatal nurse there to check everything.

"She did have a small leak on her heart but she came out thriving."

Nine months on, Jessica took Athena back to hospital to thank the team in the Fetal Medicine Unit.

The mum-of-two said: "They really looked after us at the LGI [Leeds General Infirmary].

"The Fetal Medicine Unit are a brilliant team. We’re really lucky to have had that care with them.

"Seeing them every week, they become like part of the family.

"Athena is really well. She’s a content and happy baby. She sleeps well. She’s healthy.

"We were so lucky to have had the scan when we did."

Jessica now wants to raise awareness of the risks of parvovirus B19 in pregnancy.

She said: "It makes me so sad to think that there could be people out there that could be losing their babies because of this virus."

Common symptoms of parvovirus B18 include a high temperature (37.5°C or above), a sore throat, a runny nose, a headache, mild nausea, and/or diarrhoea.

In children, a rash often appears on the face with a 'slapped cheek' appearance, but a rash is less common in adults.

NHS advice

The NHS advises that if you are pregnant and come into contact with anyone who is infected with slapped cheek syndrome, you should talk to your GP or maternity care team, who can carry out a blood test.

In most cases, the baby is not affected if you have slapped cheek syndrome.

Fetal medicine midwife Katherine Ellery said: "We’re really delighted that Jessica and Athena are doing so well and it was lovely that they came back to the unit to say hello.

"Here in the Fetal Medicine Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, we look after around 1700 women and families each year who have complex pregnancies relating to their baby and complete over 3500 scans.

"Most commonly we see women who are pregnant with a baby that potentially has or has been diagnosed with an abnormality.

"Fetal medicine heavily involves counselling and support to families. We work hard to ensure all women and families feel well supported in their journey through fetal medicine.

“We are a department that is not often talked about in maternity care and we appreciate being referred to us can be a daunting and anxious time.

"It is our aim to ensure families feel held during their time in fetal medicine and that they know we are here for them if they require support beyond appointments."

Leeds General Infirmary is part of the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.