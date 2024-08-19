Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 😷

The World Health Organization (WHO) have declared a global health emergency over mpox outbreak in Africa.

The first case in Europe has also been detected in Sweden.

WHO have advised people travelling to countries affected by the outbreak to get vaccinated.

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by WHO after mpox spread to 70 countries who had never had cases, including the UK.

People who tested positive were advised to self-isolate to prevent spreading the infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency after an mpox outbreak in Africa has left hundreds dead, with the first case of the Clade 1 variant detected in Europe last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new strain of the virus, which is highly contagious has already caused 537 deaths this year. Previously named monkeypox, mpox has been leaving scientists concerned after it has spread at an alarming rate across central and east Africa, with more than 15,600 cases reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by the WHO after mpox spread to over 70 countries who had never previously had cases. This included the UK, with the NHS launching a vaccine outbreak programme. People who tested positive were advised to self-isolate to prevent spreading the infection, so what are the rules if you develop mpox now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Do you have to isolate if you have mpox?

If you have tested positive for mpox the NHS advise that it’s important to isolate as the condition is spread through close contact. If your symptoms are mild you may be asked to self-isolate at home, or may be asked to self-isolate after being discharged from hospital.

Mpox spreads through close physical contact such as touching, kissing or sexual contact, it can also be spread by sharing bedding or towels with someone who has the infection, this is why it is advised to isolate if you test positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone is considered infectious until their “lesions have scabbed over, all the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed underneath”. This can take a few weeks.

What are the isolation rules for mpox?

There have been no confirmed cases of the Clade 1 mpox variant in the UK. The last time there was a global outbreak of mpox affecting the UK was in 2022. The NHS established a vaccine programme to help prevent infection, whilst the GOV.UK released guidance on isolating if you tested positive.

Mpox spreads through close physical contact, here is the advice from GOV.UK during the last mpox outbreak on what to do if you test positive.

Isolate at home

If you test positive for mpox and are advised to isolate you should stay at home and not go outside, this includes to public places, work or school. If you have to leave your house for an emergency, make sure all your mpox lesions and blisters are covered and it’s advised you wear a “well-fitting surgical face mask or a double-layered face covering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live with someone in the same home limit contact with them also, as they are at the highest risk of contracting the virus as it is spread through physical contact, or by sharing bedding, clothes or towels.

You can reduce passing on the infection if you:

sleep in a separate room, if available, and do not share bedding

refrain from intimate or sexual activity

use a separate bathroom from the rest of your household, if available

use your own toothbrush, towels and washcloths

use separate dishes, cups and cutlery

do not share food and drink

eat in a separate room – ask the people you live with to bring your meals to you

cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissues when you cough or sneeze and dispose of them in a bag – place this into a second disposable bag and tie it securely before disposing as usual with your household waste, then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds

clean your hands frequently throughout the day by washing with soap and water for 20 seconds – use a separate soap dispenser and hand towel from the rest of the household.

If you do have to spend time in the same room as someone, keep 3 steps (1 metre) distance.

Cleaning

Clean all your used dishes yourself and if you have one, use a dishwasher to wash and dry any plates, mugs or cutlery you have used. If you have mpox lesions on your hands and do not have a dishwasher they advise to wear single use disposable gloves.

Clean surfaces that you touch regularly, using household cleaning products such as detergents and bleach. As a precaution, all disposable rubbish bags should be placed into a second disposable bag, tied securely, before being disposed of as usual.

Laundry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mpox can be spread through contact with the linens or bedding of someone who is infected, so it’s important that you do your own laundry and keep your laundry separate from other people in your household and wash items with the highest temperature they can withstand.

When transporting your laundry to the washing machine, avoid shaking it which would spread particles into the air and consider transporting it in a plastic bag such as a bin liner.

Pets

You should also be careful if you have pets, as it is possible that they could catch mpox, although the risk is very low. In June 2022, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) published guidance for pet owners who test positive to follow.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of mpox and if you are eligible for the vaccine on NHS.UK.