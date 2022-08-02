Moorcare is a domiciliary care service providing personal care to people in their own homes.

This includes tasks relating to both personal hygiene and eating.

Having previously been inspected in 2018, a report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that the care provider has managed to maintain its high standards.

Care providers are ranked on safety, effectiveness, care, response and leadership.

"Staff were trained to recognise potential risks and signs of abuse. Risks to people's safety and wellbeing were assessed and reviewed by managers,” the report stated.

“Staffing levels were safe and reviewed regularly by managers. The provider managed medicines safely.”

The report was also pleased by staffs “appropriate” use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when supporting people.

Inspectors were also left impressed by how staff managed and recorded any incidents that occurred.

“Managers audited support records, including accidents and incidents to assure themselves of quality,” it read.

“Lessons were learned when concerns were raised, and these outcomes were communicated to staff.”

The report found that patients are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, with staff supporting them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

The inspection was undertaken as part of a random selection of services which have had a recent Direct Monitoring Approach (DMA) assessment where no further action was needed to seek assurance about this

decision and to identify learning about the DMA process.