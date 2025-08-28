A “vital” Leeds leisure centre that has been a “lifeline to so many” is at risk of being sold.

Residents have shared their dismay at the potential loss of Middleton Leisure Centre, which they say would “have a significant and negative impact on the health, well-being, and social connections within our community”.

Cash-strapped Leeds City Council has said it is in talks with Cockburn Multi-Academy Trust “about new arrangements” that could see the centre leased for use by Laurence Calvert Academy. The council has said that plans are in place “to ensure that the gym would remain under council ownership and available for public use”.

The centre includes a gym, squash courts, swimming pool and a 3G full size football pitch.

Mother-of-one Lydia Maisie said that she has been frequently swimming at the centre since she moved to Leeds nearly two years ago and that losing it would be “absolutely devastating”.

She said: “Right now I’m financially struggling and the great thing about this place is they are extremely low cost.”

Miss Maisie said that being able to use the facility is essential for her mental health, saying: “I just think for single parents and the local families in what is one of the most deprived areas of Leeds it is so important.

“It sends shivers down my spine because there are children in dysfunctional houses and parents who can’t afford to eat and they may be using the leisure centre to escape the poverty they are in.”

A petition has been set up by residents to save the centre that has nearly received 800 signatures.

It reads: “The centre provides essential services and facilities for residents of all ages and abilities, including local businesses and groups that cater to those with additional needs.

“This closure would have a significant and negative impact on the health, well-being, and social connections within our community, particularly for people who rely on its specialized programs and accessible facilities.

"We, the undersigned, strongly appose the proposed closure of our beloved local sports and leisure centre.

“We urge the council to reconsider this decision and prioritize the needs of our community by keeping the leisure centre open."

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “In common with local authorities across the country, the council is facing unprecedented budget challenges that are impacting all its service areas.

“As part of a series of wide-ranging proposals being explored across the authority, Leeds City Council is currently in discussions with Cockburn Multi Academy Trust about new arrangements for Middleton Leisure Centre. Laurence Calvert Academy (part of the Cockburn MAT) is already the main user of the sports facilities, through its physical activity curriculum.

“This approach is being explored due to the high running costs of the centre and the need to improve its financial sustainability.

“Plans are in place to ensure that the gym would remain under council ownership and available for public use, and an announcement regarding the use of the other parts of the site will be made in due course."