Michaela's fake-away inspiration leads to new career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than three stones is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela King joined her local Slimming World group in York initially before the Covid lockdowns. She had achieved her personal target and, in her words, felt incredible. Like so many she found the isolation of lockdowns a difficult time and turned to food as a comfort.

Last year she decided it was time to return to feeling confident and happy within herself and weight loss was a part of that. She came to the Tang Hall group in York and found the community, friendship and support that meant she could take control again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Michaela as their new consultant when she takes over the group on January 6.

I dropped more than just a jean size!

She said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over 3st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. I initially joined with a friend who sadly passed away from Cancer. But she is always close to me, she passed on her favourite healthy recipes that my whole family treasure and I now pass on to others.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun and plenty of tasty food ideas.

Michaela completing her Slimming World Academy training.

“At Slimming World I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out. It made it so easy to be able to ensure my family could still enjoy their family favourites, making home made versions of our favourite Take aways. You will have to come and ask me about my friends favourite “Ethel’s Rice!”

“My passion now is to help others gain that sense of community, friendship and support that is essential to get long term success. I know everyone can be successful and I would love to help as many as possible feel better, gain the confidence they may have lost.”

Michaela’s Slimming World group will be held at Heworth Christ Church, every Monday at 5pm and 7pm from January 6.

For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.