Meet the Leeds tattooist who is turning people's scars into works of art with body ink

A Kippax woman is on a mission to turn people's scars into works of art.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Kate Challinor, a tattoo artist in the city, launched 'The Inkredible Foundation' earlier this year with the aim of empowering breast cancer survivors. By covering women's mastectomy scars with beautiful and intricate tattoos, she has helped them to feel more confident in their bodies.

Kate carries out the work free of charge and will celebrate the project next month with a photoshoot for a calendar that will showcase her artworks.

It will feature 30 women who have faced the disease, as well as survivors of other illnesses, surgeries and accidents - and the money made through sales of the calendar will be split between Kate's charity and the Pontefract and District Breast Cancer Group.

Kate Challinor, left, with one of her clients who has been given a cover-up tattoo as part of the charity initiative with The Inkredible Foundation.Kate Challinor, left, with one of her clients who has been given a cover-up tattoo as part of the charity initiative with The Inkredible Foundation.
Kate Challinor, left, with one of her clients who has been given a cover-up tattoo as part of the charity initiative with The Inkredible Foundation.

She said: “Last year, our 2022 calendar was a huge success when 12 of our ladies agreed to display their mastectomy scars. Due to the amazing response, we have invited all the ladies who have had a mastectomy scar cover-up tattoo to take part in the 2023 calendar.

“We are so excited that these ladies are willing to be photographed and celebrate their breast cancer journey. I am so proud of them all.”

Carol Williamson, a client and cancer survivor, said: “Kate is an amazing and talented lady, I can't thank her enough for making me feel normal again. When I look in the mirror, I see a beautiful tattoo and not a deformed body. She has given back my confidence. Kate makes you feel so relaxed and I was so overwhelmed by what she did for me. When I looked in the mirror, I cried. She is an angel."

There are plans for The Inkredible Foundation to host a series of events, including tattoo showcases, exhibitions and gatherings in the near future. It is hoped the events will provide an opportunity for people to come together and share their stories.More information about the charity, the calendar and upcoming events can be found on its website and on social media.

