Meet the incredible inspiring Leeds students on a mission to save lives
Leeds Marrow recruited 777 students across Leeds universities to the Anthony Nolan stem cell register over the last 12 months - and raised over £7,000 for the charity.
The Anthony Nolan stem cell register is a database of individuals who are willing to donate stem cells to save the lives of patients with blood cancer or other blood disorders.
Since it was founded by Shirley Nolan in 1974, the charity has facilitated over 26,500 transplants for people around the world.
Anyone aged 16-30 in the UK can apply to join the Anthony Nolan stem cell register. Students are particularly encouraged to sign up as stem cell transplants are more likely to be effective if the donor is younger.
Leeds Marrow is a student-run branch of Anthony Nolan. Through regular events, they aim to raise money for Anthony Nolan and boost sign ups to the stem cell register.
The only university societies with a higher student sign up rate last year were Newcastle Marrow and Southampton Marrow.
Anthony Nolan university officer Talia Adams said: ‘The work that Marrow volunteers do on campuses across the country to raise awareness of and recruit more people to the stem cell register, saves lives.
‘We know that one in four stem cell donors are recruited at university which tells you how important our Marrow volunteers are in our mission to save lives through stem cells.
“Everyone at Anthony Nolan knows how hard our Marrow volunteers work to spread the word about the register.