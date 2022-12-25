Meet 12 of the dedicated people making a difference at Leeds hospitals this Christmas

Christmas Day presents an opportunity for rest and leisure to many.
However, for numerous members of staff at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, December 25 is a working day. To mark the festive season and the work of staff, the trust has shared 12 stories introducing staff members working over the Christmas period as part of its ‘12 Faces of Christmas Day’ campaign.
The stories cover various departments and responsibilities, each one focusing on a unique role. Take a look through this gallery and meet people working over the Christmas period at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
1. Lizzie - Estates and facilities
Lizzie is pictured in the packing hall at patient catering. There will be two services of more than 2,000 meals on Christmas Day this year, which is a big undertaking. The full turkey dinner, with Yorkshire Pudding, will be served at 5pm. "I’m Lizzie and I’m working Christmas Day. This is the third year and it’s just the way the shifts fall on the year. I’ll be in for 7am and I will be making the sandwiches for lunch, which this year is roast beef and cracked black pepper mayonnaise and cheese and red onion chutney. I’ll be able to head home by 2pm and I’ll spend the afternoon and evening with my mum. She will have made a full turkey roast. My favourite part is the roast potatoes."
Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
2. Sophie - Staff nurse
Sophie is a nurse on one of the trust's Specialty and Integrated Medicine Wards in Beckett Wing, a ward designated to older adults who are awaiting support in the community. “This is my first Christmas Day working as I’m a newly qualified nurse, so I don’t really know what to expect. I opted to work Christmas, it’s a new experience and then I can go back home to my family in London for New Year and have a week off. I’d like to make it special for patients here on the ward, maybe we can get a few games going. I really like Christmas and love a good game with my twin sister and family, one of our favourites is Articulate.”
Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
3. Jo - Chaplaincy
Jo Jones, who works in the Chaplaincy, said: "As a Christian, Christmas is always a special time of year for me, and I try to make this a special time for patients and staff too by making as many visits as I can to wards. Whilst on my visits I offer communion, say prayers and chat. I think for me it’s about being part of the joy in the hospital, and trying to spread that joy to all that you meet during your work, a kind word, a word of encouragement and gratitude always goes a long way for busy staff members who are working. "I will be celebrating Christmas with my family on December 27. We will have Christmas lunch, exchange gifts, spend time together chatting, playing games and having fun. I have worked Christmas on a number of occasions in the past as a nurse, and always feel grateful that I get to go home after my shift, unlike the patients, who are not well enough to do so, so it makes me very thankful for what I have."
Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
4. Sam - Pharmacy
This Sam, a pharmacist who will be working 9am-5pm on Christmas Day, ordering medicines for patients, reviewing new patients and making sure discharge patients have everything they need before they go home. He said: “I used to work as a waiter and we always had to work over Christmas, so I’m fine about it, it’s my turn. I’ll try to be even more bubbly than I usually am – I might even wear a Christmas hat. “My main aim is to help people get home on time if that’s the best thing for them. And afterwards I’ll drive home to my parents and have Christmas dinner then. My partner is also a pharmacist she’s working the same shift.”
Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust