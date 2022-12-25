Meet 12 of the dedicated people making a difference at Leeds hospitals this Christmas

3. Jo - Chaplaincy

Jo Jones, who works in the Chaplaincy, said: "As a Christian, Christmas is always a special time of year for me, and I try to make this a special time for patients and staff too by making as many visits as I can to wards. Whilst on my visits I offer communion, say prayers and chat. I think for me it’s about being part of the joy in the hospital, and trying to spread that joy to all that you meet during your work, a kind word, a word of encouragement and gratitude always goes a long way for busy staff members who are working. "I will be celebrating Christmas with my family on December 27. We will have Christmas lunch, exchange gifts, spend time together chatting, playing games and having fun. I have worked Christmas on a number of occasions in the past as a nurse, and always feel grateful that I get to go home after my shift, unlike the patients, who are not well enough to do so, so it makes me very thankful for what I have."

Photo: Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust