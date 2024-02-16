Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families have been urged to "stay alert" and make sure vaccinations are up to date, as clusters of measles cases have appeared over the last five months.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 37 cases of the "nasty" disease have been reported in Yorkshire and Humber between October 1, 2023 and February 13, 2024.

The UKHSA says it is working with local authorities, such as Leeds City Council, and the NHS to monitor the situation, provide advice and support local communities to be aware of action they can take to protect themselves, including getting vaccinated.

Professor Andrew Lee, Deputy Director for UKHSA Yorkshire and Humber, said: "Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

“MMR vaccine coverage has been falling for the last decade with 1 out of 10 children starting school in England not protected and so there is a real risk that this outbreak could spread more widely across the Yorkshire and Humber.

“Parents should be aware that measles is a nasty illness for most children and sadly, for some, can be very serious and life changing, but it is completely preventable.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your children. I strongly urge parents to take up the offer as soon as possible and protect their child now.

“The recent rise in cases is worrying, but measles is a preventable disease, and two doses of the vaccine is enough to give lifelong protection, so please take up the offer of vaccination if your child has yet to have one, or both of the vaccines.

Vaccination is crucial in protecting against the disease, the UKHSA said (File photo by PA Wire)

“It is also important to be aware of what symptoms to look out for, as the measles virus is highly infectious."

The symptoms to look out for and what to do if you have concerns

Symptoms of measles appear 7-10 days after contact with the virus and include:

cold-like symptoms such as runny or blocked nose, sneezing and cough

red, sore, watery eyes

high temperature (fever), which may reach around 40OC / 104OF

a non-itchy, red-brown rash usually appears 3-5 days later (sometimes starts around the ears before spreading to rest of the body), spots may be raised and join to form blotchy patches – which may be harder to see on darker skin tones

small white spots may appear inside cheeks and the back of lips (for a few days)

More information about the symptoms can be found on the NHS website.

Measles spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools. People in certain groups, including babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immunity, are at increased risk of complications from measles.