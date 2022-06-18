Prostate Cancer UK's March for Men has returned after a two-year break due to Covid-19, with four family-friendly walks taking place across the UK.

Leeds hosts the fourth and final amble at Roundhay Park on Sunday, a poignant day on the calendar for the many marching for and with their dads.

Walkers will complete the fully-accessible 2.5km route or more challenging 10km route around the park - marching for their loved ones and raising money to help fund research to beat prostate cancer.

Six former players of Cookridge FC, who are taking part in Sunday's March for Men in Leeds (Photo: Simon Hulme)

There are 4,178 men living with prostate cancer in Leeds.

Tina Pinder, who will be joined at the Leeds March for Men by her daughters Gracie, 13, and Lola, nine, will be walking to honour her late husband Lloyd who was a tireless campaigner and supporter of Prostate Cancer UK.

She said: “Lloyd got so much fulfilment out of the work he did for Prostate Cancer UK over the years.

"I really believe that his focus to raise awareness and funds for vital research kept him with us longer. And it’s wonderful that work continues to this day as we look to beat this disease.

Tina Pinder, who will be joined at the Leeds March for Men by her daughters Gracie, 13, and Lola, nine, will be walking to honour her late husband Lloyd (Photo: Simon Hulme)

“We all miss Lloyd so much. He was a vibrant, larger than life character and a massive part of so many people’s lives, but for me and my girls he was just always there. There’s such a big hole here now.

“I remember the first March for Men in 2017. Lloyd, me and the girls had so much fun helping with the promotion at Roundhay Park. Those are special memories and I remember what a great day the event was too.

“Sadly, Lloyd is no longer with us, but the March for Men is such a brilliant way for us all to remember and celebrate him, particularly on Father’s Day.

"It’s a really brilliant event with such a good atmosphere and so many inspirational people there walking side by side. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Campaigner and former Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff will be joining the Leeds March for Men after losing her grandad to the disease 30 years ago.

"Although there’s been some big breakthroughs since then, we still have a long way to go," she said.

"It’s so important that we do all we can to both de-stigmatise and raise awareness of prostate cancer.

“I am honoured to be taking part in the March for Men in Leeds. I’ll be thinking about my precious grandad as I march.

"I’m also looking forward to sharing this day with other people whose lives and loved ones have been affected by prostate cancer. Together we can beat this disease.”

The walk follows an NHS and Prostate Cancer UK initiative to find an estimated 14,000 men across the country who need treatment for prostate cancer, but have not yet come forward since the start of the pandemic.

More than half a million people have since completed the charity’s online risk checker and it's hoped the walk will encourage more men to check their risk of the disease.

Since March for Men launched in 2017, more than 12,500 Prostate Cancer UK supporters have come together to raise an incredible £1.9m in the fight against the most common cancer in men.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “The fight against prostate cancer, a disease that affects one in eight men, is a purpose worth uniting for, and together we can make strides to combat this disease.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. Men and their loved ones feel the same.

"That’s why we’re delighted that our March for Men series is back for 2022 and we can’t wait to be together in person across all four events.

“It’s been a difficult two years, but the support for Prostate Cancer UK in that time has been unwavering. The men, women and children who have defied the pandemic to support us are incredible.