It comes after joint research by the RSPCA and Asda Money Pet Insurance found that 69 per cent planning to get a cat or dog are looking at turning their back on breeders in favour of rescuing an abandoned animal.

In light of this research, representatives of Asda Money Pet Insurance recently visited their local RSPCA branch, the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield, to understand more about companion care. Influencers, such as Love Island’s Faye Winter, were also invited to show first-hand how loving and rewarding the experience of adopting a pet can be.

She said: “One thing I want anyone to take away from this event is that it is so simple to adopt but also every animal deserves love.”

Love Island star Faye Winter makes appearance at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

Experts at the branch provided helpful guidance on the unique needs of a rescued animal to help ease the minds of prospective adopters.

RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Animal Care Manager, Megan Rattray, says: “The first step when looking to adopt is to have a clear idea of what you’re looking for and what type of pet you can give the best possible home to. It’s important to research the different rescue centres and charities and find the one that supports you the best.

“Different animal charities take in many types of animals who have undergone different experiences in life, and at the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield, we rescue animals who have sometimes suffered abuse or neglect and require more emotional and mental support. To help our adopters, we offer plenty of post-adoption advice and support to help them settle in as a family.

“It’s important to not rush into choosing an animal immediately, or without even meeting them. Remember, a pet is for life, so it’s okay to take some time to think about such a big commitment.