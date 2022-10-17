The popular brand has set up a ‘Boob Box’ at Leeds University Union, giving out free sets of underwear on Monday and Tuesday.

Lounge Underwear is touring UK universities in the custom-made box as part of its #FeelYourBreast campaign, raising awareness of breast cancer and fundraising for charity.

More than 35,000 pink lingerie sets, in sizes XS-XXL, are being given away to university students across the country, along with extra “boob-checking essentials”. The brand is encouraging students to have any unusual lumps checked by a doctor.

University students can pick up free Lounge underwear from Leeds University Union

‘The Boob Box’ will be at Leeds University Union between 9am-5pm tomorrow (October 18) at the Business School, Grosvenor Square. Students can sign up to get a collection code, or turn up on the day to receive a free set.