Lounge Underwear giving away free lingerie at Leeds University Union in breast cancer campaign
Lounge Underwear is handing out free lingerie in Leeds this week.
The popular brand has set up a ‘Boob Box’ at Leeds University Union, giving out free sets of underwear on Monday and Tuesday.
Lounge Underwear is touring UK universities in the custom-made box as part of its #FeelYourBreast campaign, raising awareness of breast cancer and fundraising for charity.
More than 35,000 pink lingerie sets, in sizes XS-XXL, are being given away to university students across the country, along with extra “boob-checking essentials”. The brand is encouraging students to have any unusual lumps checked by a doctor.
‘The Boob Box’ will be at Leeds University Union between 9am-5pm tomorrow (October 18) at the Business School, Grosvenor Square. Students can sign up to get a collection code, or turn up on the day to receive a free set.
Since the campaign started in 2019, Lounge Underwear has raised more than £250,000 in support of #FeelYourBreast for breast cancer and women’s charities.