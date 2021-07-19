Locala is a not-for-profit social enterprise that provides a variety of NHS community healthcare services.

Those services care for, and support people, from before birth to end of life, ranging from health visitors to physiotherapy, and sexual health to district nursing, as well as dental care, school nurses, and foot care.

The organisation has recently been awarded an 'Investors in People ‘We invest in people’ Silver Award' and named among the top 20% of companies nationally in how they lead, support and develop colleagues.

Locala health service launches recruiting drive to support patients across Leeds

The Investors in People (IiP) award followed a thorough assessment of how Locala supports and develops colleagues, with more than half the organisation’s colleagues taking part in the assessment.

The report showed positive improvements in key areas including training, career pathways and flexible working.

Dianne Frost, Director of Organisational Development and People, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our Locala colleagues and shows that we have made significant improvements over the past three years in what has been an incredibly challenging time for colleagues and our communities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

A new recruitment campaign by Locala to help meet the growing demand for community healthcare has now been launched.

Recruitment is already under way for a number of roles ranging from Dental Nurse Team Leader, IT Service Analyst and Community Nurses to a number of Graduate Intern roles.

Though many of the roles available require clinical training, Locala also recruits for other roles in support services such as finance, human resources, colleague engagement, communications, administration and estates.

Locala also supports colleagues to develop through apprenticeship routes.

Dianne Frost, Director of Organisational Development and People at Locala, added: “Our vision as a social enterprise is that we believe in supporting people to have better lives by investing all of our resources into local communities.

"We’re hoping to recruit colleagues who will support our vision and ensure that the people and communities we serve can access the high-quality healthcare that they need.”

To apply, visit the Locala website.