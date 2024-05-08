Local mental health charity has professional boxer in it's corner for Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity is announcing the ambassadorship ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, 13th – 19th May, “the UK’s largest mental health campaign”.

25-year-old Wisher, owns and runs The Ministry of Boxing, a boxing club and gym in Armley, which he opened in 2022 and which is now affiliated to England Boxing, the governing body of the amateur sport. As part of his work, he runs free boxing sessions at local secondary schools, has raised funds for local and national charities, and has participated in local anti-knife crime campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an Ambassador for Leeds Mind, Wisher will volunteer to promote the charity’s work, especially with the young people he encounters through boxing. His plans include taking on the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, raising money for the charity.

(L-R) Josh Wisher, Professional Boxer, and Gemma Green, Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind

The drive to do more charitable work was spurred by the two stabbings in Armley in early 2023 – which resulted in the death of two teenage boys. These tragic events motivated Josh to promote boxing for good – especially with young people – to use boxing to build confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

Wisher commented: “Having horrible things like that happen right on your doorstep really makes you reflect. I knew I wanted to work more with young people on how to put their energy to use on something positive and productive, and to be a good role model for them.”

“Mental health is a massive factor for young people. It’s something that if left unchecked can get them into difficult situations. Even for kids that have found a bit of direction in life – like committing themselves to boxing – they need to look after their mental health, especially if they start competing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really proud to be acting as an Ambassador for our local mental health charity, Leeds Mind. They do some fantastic work, and I’m looking forward to helping them achieve their vision of better mental health for all, in helping more young people in the area.”

Gemma Green, Community Fundraiser for Leeds Mind, added: “Josh grew up and went to school in west Leeds, so we’re over the moon that a ‘local lad’ is using his platform as a professional boxer to support better mental health for all.

“Josh is generously using his talents and his business to support young people, and this fits so well with our work, given the increasing need for young people’s mental health support. We have seen this need reflected in our own services, where around 1 in 4 people using our services are now under 25.”

“We’re so grateful for Josh’s support and are really looking forward to seeing what our work together over the next few months brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up with Josh’s volunteer work with the charity, you can visit www.leedsmind.org.uk or find Leeds Mind on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@LeedsMind). Josh’s social media handle is @joshuawisherboxing.