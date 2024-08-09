Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds woman survived on a diet of ice lollies as she struggled with a mystery illness that left her feeling constantly sick - before she was given a devastating diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Brownridge, from Garforth, saw her GP at the end of 2022 thinking she might be perimenopausal.

She underwent various tests and was prescribed injections to help shrink a fibroid - but she continued to struggle. The 45-year-old, who works for HMRC, even started to use a wheelchair because her condition was affecting her ability to walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Brownridge, from Garforth, survived on diet of ice lollies as she struggled with an illness that left her feeling constantly sick - before she was given a devastating cancer diagnosis. | Sarah Brownridge/Cancer Research UK

As her weight continued to drop and her appetite fell with it, Sarah's GP became increasingly concerned and referred her for tests. By this time, she was being sick daily and could not eat anything other than ice lollies.

It was in August of last year that she was given the shock diagnosis of stage three cervical cancer.

"My world fell apart when I was diagnosed," said Sarah. "It took me so long to even be given the diagnosis. I was told I ended up in a wheelchair because a tumour was pressing on a nerve and causing the pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I was told I had cancer, my first thought was for my family and my two dogs. But I had amazing support and it helped me to keep going."

After the diagnosis, Sarah was immediately given radiotherapy treatment, and later chemotherapy. When she started to lose her hair, she proudly shaved her head.

After her diagnosis, Sarah proudly shaved her head when she started to lose her hair. | Sarah Brownridge/Cancer Research UK

Thankfully, she is now making a good recovery following the gruelling treatment that saved her life. Her fitness has gradually improved and her appetite has returned, meaning she could take part in the Race for Life in May.

Now, she's calling for as many people as possible to sign up for Cancer Research UK's 10k night walk, which will return to Leeds next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it," she said. "My experience means I understand the importance of this all too clearly.

I'm so grateful to have more precious time with my loved ones. I owe everything to the work of Cancer Research UK and research into better treatments, so I hope that sharing my story will inspire people to grab their glowsticks and sign up for the Shine Night Walk."

The 10k night walk will return on September 6, kicking off at 8pm at Millennium Square before passing landmarks including the Corn Exchange and the Royal Armouries.

Now, Sarah is calling for as many people as possible to sign up for Cancer Research UK's 10k night walk, which returns to Leeds next month. | Sarah Brownridge/Cancer Research UK

Jane Bullock, of Cancer Research UK, said: "Eight in 10 people who receive cancer drugs on the NHS receive a drug developed by us, or with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our scientists have led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, paved the way for targeted treatments and improved the way we use surgery to tackle the disease

"Together, we are beating cancer. Advances like this are all down to supporters like Sarah, who have helped us to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years.

"But we can't stop there. Whether people walk for loved ones, future generations or with friends old and new, by taking part in the night walk, step by step, they'll be bringing us closer to a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer."

Last year, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £3m in Leeds. Many of the charity's researchers are based at the University of Leeds, where their work focuses on a range of cancer types including bowel, blood and skin cancers. They also have expertise in the fields of immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in Leeds can also support their research by volunteering at the night walk. From helping to set up the course to guiding participants around the city, there are many opportunities to get involved

More information can be found on the event's website.