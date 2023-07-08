Gloria Hanley, from Moortown, received a letter from her practice on the same day the NHS celebrated its 75th anniversary. It told her she would no longer be able to access health services at Bellbrooke Surgery, in Harehills, because she lives outside the area.

That came despite having been registered at the practice for the last five decades, during which time she has always lived in Moortown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloria was even attached to the surgery as a midwife before she retired.

Gloria Hanley, 75, was left "mystified" by the letter she received from Bellbrooke Surgery that told her she would no longer be able to access services as the practice. Photo: Google.

“Ironically, the letter came on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, so I’m never going to forget that,” she explained.

“It says that historically, patients with certain personal attachments to the practice have been allowed to stay registered, even if they live in other areas.

“Well, I do have an attachment to the practice – I used to be the midwife attached to it for 27 years. They know me, which is why I’m mystified at their reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the surgery said that while they could not comment on individual cases, it would “always adhere to the clear rules and regulations governing the removal of patients”.

They added: “We do always try to act in the best interests of patients and patient safety in making these decisions and don’t make the decision without due consideration. We always offer a clear explanation why we feel this action is appropriate and regret that the need to make these choices sometimes doesn’t reflect the preference of an individual patient.”

But the explanation of the practice’s policies did little to assuage Gloria’s sadness.

She said: “I was extremely saddened and then I was extremely annoyed. Maybe I’m being sentimental, but where is their loyalty to their patients? No one even called me for a review before they removed me. I could be suffering from something they don’t know about.

“I’m 75 years old, why would I want to change practice?”