Vicky Bell, 56, has complained about the lack of security present when she was attacked on May 3 at St James’s Hospital by the patient, who she said had mental health problems.

Mrs Bell also said that security assured her there was CCTV footage of the incident, which happened outside of the Chancellor’s Wing, but later backtracked on this.

The hospital trust said that a “full investigation” was carried out and that Mrs Bell was offered victim and safeguarding support.

The woman said she was attacked by a patient at St James's Hospital in Leeds

Mrs Bell was taken to A&E in the morning via ambulance over blood clots that she was worried were developing.

She said she was asked to go for a blood test and that while looking outside for her husband a man approached her and asked for a cigarette and lighter. He then began walking off with her lighter, which she asked him to return.

Mrs Bell said: “He threw it at my head and it just missed.

"The man then lunged at me and dragged my dressing gown around my head and wrapped it around my neck. He started swinging me round like a rag doll in the area where the ambulances are parked.”

She said that there were other patients nearby who were shouting and that the security staff were “all stood together chatting away”. She said that the man walked off and that it was then that security approached her.

Mrs Bell said: "It was very traumatic and it really hurt me. I had red marks all over me and was in such a mess. I can’t ever go back to that hospital.”

Police attended and took a statement from Mrs Bell. She said she was later told that police couldn’t take further action as the man “did not have the mental capacity” and that it was a “security matter” as they should have been with him.

She said that a week after the incident the head of security called and apologised, saying that part of the incident was caught on CCTV. A week later though she said the head of security “spoke to me like dirt” and denied saying that it was on camera.

She said that she has since spoken to the Patient Advice and Liason Service (PALS) and submitted a complaint about the security staff.

Mrs Bell said: “It shouldn’t happen at a hospital where people should feel safe. I was told by a member of staff that it happens constantly and it’s not fair at all.”

Peter Aldridge, Associate Director for Estates and Facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We are aware of the incident involving a patient outside the Trust's Chancellor's Wing at St James’s Hospital, and a full investigation was carried out with West Yorkshire Police and through the Trust's PALS process.

"The Trust's Security Team responded immediately, and although incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we take them very seriously and fully understand their impact. We do everything we can to support anyone affected. We have offered victim and safeguarding support, and this is still available, which can be arranged if they contact the Trust."