Leeds woman launches petition for HPV home testing kits to be rolled out across country

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the world and is the leading cause of cervical cancer, but some say that screenings to pick up the virus can be “intimidating and invasive”.

Eden Hughes, 28, is one of many women who use HPV home-testing kits instead. But the cost is not insignificant – one kit can cost in the region of £50 when picked up on the high street. That is why Eden, a mortuary support worker at St James’ Hospital, has launched a petition for the kits to be made available for free across the country, as they are currently only offered at a limited number of medical practices in England.

She said: “A lot of people don’t go for cervical screenings because they are scared. Some, like sexual assault survivors, will be even more intimidated because the screenings can be quite invasive. I’ve never been for a screening personally and I pay for the home testing kits. I try to do one every two years, which is a lot of money when they are £50 each.”

Eden Hughes, who works at St James' Hospital, launched the petition for the kits to be rolled out nationwide. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

For Eden’s petition to get a response from the government, she will need 10,000 signatures. It would need 100,000 supporters to be considered for a debate.