A Leeds woman dropped more than eight stone after realising her relationship with food was an addiction.

Hannah Bithell said she treated eating as a way of coping with “difficulties in life”.

But that attitude left her with physical and emotional issues, as simple tasks like tying shoelaces and climbing stairs became a struggle.

It was when the 37-year-old was told she’d need to lose weight if she wanted to adopt children that she decided to make a change.

“For many years, I struggled with my weight, not just physically but emotionally too,” she said. “I turned to food to help cope with difficulties in life and didn’t realise at the time that it was an addiction.”

As well as wanting to adopt, Hannah, who is a member of Leeds City Council, said that her other motivations included the fact that she was denied life insurance due to health risks.

Through a 12-step recovery programme, she cut sugar, white flour and heavy fats from her diet.

“Once I removed those ingredients, the cravings that were so overwhelming just stopped. The weight took care of itself,” said Hannah. “I didn’t have to diet, I didn’t have to obsess over it - my weight just gradually went down.”

Now over eight stone lighter, her life has completely transformed. She recalled the first time someone voluntarily sat next to her on a bus, a moment that brought home how much her body had changed.

Hannah has also taken up American football and climbed a mountain - both unimaginable feats at her previous weight.

And beyond physical benefits, her weight loss journey has had a profound impact on her role as a parent. She and her wife adopted children, and her increased energy allows her to fully engage in play and outdoor activities.

“My kids love physical play. Now I can confidently lift them, run around, and take them on fairground rides I wouldn’t have fit on before,” she explained. “Losing weight not only opened up opportunities for me, but for my children too.”

Hannah, who told her story to coincide with World Obesity Day on March 4, added: “There are still days when I think about going back to old habits. But then I remind myself of everything I’ve gained - my health, my confidence, my ability to be present for my family.

“Obesity is complex, food was my solution to everything, it isn’t just about weight loss - it’s about addressing the reasons behind the eating.”