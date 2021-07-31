Leeds walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open this weekend and how it works

Leeds Clinical Commissioning Goup is advising people to go to the centre nearest to where they live.

If you would rather avoid queuing, you can still make an appointment at a time to suit you at all of their centres, including Elland Road, by using the National Booking Service.

Clinics in Leeds are available at the following centres this weekend according to the NHS website:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk-in clinics are operating across Leeds this weekend as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend. Picture: Ben Birchall, PA Wire

Saturday 31 July, 10am – 4pm (Pfizer, 1st doses) 338 Trinity Leeds (between Next & Primark, next to the Jurassic store)

Sunday 1 August, 9am – 5pm (Pfizer and Moderna, 18+) St Mary’s Parochial Hall (Wellfield Pharmacy, North Lingwell Road, Middleton LS10 3SP

Sunday 1 August, 9am – 4pm (Pfizer only 18+) Wetherby Town Hall (Chain Lane Pharmacy), Deighton Room, Wetherby Town Hall, Market Place, Wetherby LS22 6NE

Sunday 1 August, 11am – 5pm (Pfizer, 1st doses) 338 Trinity Leeds (between Next & Primark, next to the Jurassic store)

Who can attend - according to the NHS

- Anyone aged 18 or over

- You do not need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP.

- Anyone who is due their second dose and had their first dose at least 8 weeks ago. (Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection, and is especially important to ensure you are protected against the Delta variant).

- If you already have an appointment booked for a later date, you can still get a jab at a walk-in clinic but please make sure you cancel your booked appointment so someone else can use it.