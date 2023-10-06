Leeds United fan runs 84 miles in 84 hours raising £5,600 for 4Louis charity that supports bereaved parents
Jack Frake, 26, wanted to clock up the mammoth distance to raise money for a charity that supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child.
Last night (October 5) saw him run from Headingley Stadium to Elland Road, Leeds United’s home ground, with 30 mates joining him on the final four-mile leg.
All in all, he has completed 21 four-mile runs every four hours in the space of just three and a half days, raising almost £6,500 for charity in the process.
“The first 10 runs were fine, but the rest have been horrendous,” explained Jack, from Leicestershire. “The lack of sleep was the worst part – the most I had was between 90 minutes and two hours.”
No stranger to running, insurance executive Jack took on the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.
He wanted to raised money for charity 4Louis, which works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or a child. He chose the charity after friends Dan and Liv lost their daughter Martha last year, who was with them for 84 hours.
Jack added: “I was a bit nervous going into the challenge, but I took it as it came and got stuck in. I didn’t really have any plans for fuel and sleep, other than just winging it.”
Although he has smashed his fundraising target by more than £5,000, Jack’s JustGiving page is still accepting donations.