A Leeds United fan has spent the last 84 hours running an exhausting 84 miles, with a break of less than four hours between each sprint.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Frake, 26, wanted to clock up the mammoth distance to raise money for a charity that supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child.

Last night (October 5) saw him run from Headingley Stadium to Elland Road, Leeds United’s home ground, with 30 mates joining him on the final four-mile leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All in all, he has completed 21 four-mile runs every four hours in the space of just three and a half days, raising almost £6,500 for charity in the process.

Jack Frake, 26, ran 84 miles in just 84 hours, with the final leg finishing at Leeds United home ground Elland Road.

“The first 10 runs were fine, but the rest have been horrendous,” explained Jack, from Leicestershire. “The lack of sleep was the worst part – the most I had was between 90 minutes and two hours.”

No stranger to running, insurance executive Jack took on the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May.

He wanted to raised money for charity 4Louis, which works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or a child. He chose the charity after friends Dan and Liv lost their daughter Martha last year, who was with them for 84 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack added: “I was a bit nervous going into the challenge, but I took it as it came and got stuck in. I didn’t really have any plans for fuel and sleep, other than just winging it.”