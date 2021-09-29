Leeds teen urges young people to get Covid jab after illness disrupts studies

Amelie Dissanayaka, 18, is recovering after contracting Covid-19 last month during her studies.

She said she regretted not getting her Covid jab sooner after she "put it off" and said the illness was affecting her revision and performance at school.

Amelie told Leeds teens "don't delay" in getting your jabs.

She said: “I wish I had had the vaccine sooner. I put it off and ended up getting really ill with Covid-19.

“I’m still really fatigued which is affecting my revision and performance in school as I’m tired.

"Don’t delay, go and book your vaccine appointment now.”

Amelie’s call for young people to come forward for their Covid jab comes as the NHS announces people aged 16 and 17 years may now book their vaccination through the National Booking System.

To support this, thousands of texts are being sent to eligible teenagers with messages appearing as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and including a weblink to the NHS website to make a booking.

In line with guidance from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the NHS is vaccinating this age group with a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. People within three months of their 18th birthday can book both doses through the national booking service.

Almost three quarters of a million young people in England – around 60% – have already received their vaccine thanks to the NHS “Grab a Jab” campaign, where the NHS online site finder helps people find their nearest walk-in vaccine clinic.

Dr Yvette Oade, North East and Yorkshire’s regional clinical lead for the vaccine programme, added her voice to Amelie’s message by urging people to book their top-up Covid vaccination as soon as invited to ensure they get extra protection ahead of winter.

Dr Oade, said: “The National Booking Service is open to book booster jabs and I would encourage all those in eligible cohorts to book in as soon as they are invited to ensure they protect themselves, their family and friends as we head in to winter.”

More than 78 million vaccinations have been delivered and nearly 9 in 10 adults have had their first dose since the NHS in England made history when Margaret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry in December 2020.

