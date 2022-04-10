Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 166 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 160 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 84% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 90.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 166 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Across England there were 16,552 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 319 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including six at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 80% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 32%.