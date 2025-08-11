Leeds is rallying behind a new suicide prevention campaign backed by TV stars and sporting celebs, urging people to help turn the tide on the city’s higher-than-average death rate.

The initiative, that encourages volunteers to become ‘Suicide Prevention Champions’, features stars from Emmerdale, Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith in a hard-hitting film about challenging stigma.

Complied by Leeds City Council, the film shows the stars sharing pledges they’ve made as champions, urging others to join the cause.

Actor and TV presenter Lisa Riley, who opens the film, says: “Suicide is more common in West Yorkshire than the rest of England. Nationally it is our biggest killer of men and women aged between 20 and 34. We believe that every suicide is preventable and have a zero-suicide vision for West Yorkshire.

“We can work to change things. We are urging everyone in West Yorkshire to sign up to become a Suicide Prevention Champion by learning more about suicide, helping to challenge stigma and encouraging action. Together we can bring down the suicide rate.”

In Leeds, the suicide rate remains higher than the England average, with the latest data by the Office for National Statistics showing the city’s three-year average suicide rate in 2021-2023 was 11.6 per 100,000 people – compared to England’s rate of 10.7.

Reducing suicide and the stigma around it is priority among partners across the city, as part of work to make Leeds a mentally healthy city – a key objective in the Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2023-2030.

Anyone can sign up as a champion by watching a 20-minute video, completing an online form and making a pledge, big or small, about how they plan to promote suicide prevention at home, in the community, at work or online. Find out more here.

Champions can then download a digital badge, an information pack and access an array of campaign resources to help spread the word.

Leeds City Council also commissions the Leeds Suicide Bereavement Service, for anyone affected or bereaved by suicide.

The issue will also be highlighted on a city-wide scale next month, when the national Baton of Hope suicide prevention tour comes to Leeds on World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).

The city is one of 20 locations for the tour, which will see people affected or bereaved by suicide carry a symbolic baton to spread the message of hope and challenge stigma around suicide.

The Leeds Strategic Suicide Prevention Group has set a target of recruiting at least 194 Suicide Prevention Champions in the city - one for every Leeds resident who died by suicide between 2019 and 2021, according to Leeds City Council’s most recent suicide audit.