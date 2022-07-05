Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People given sizeable donation by business who has given out more than £500,000

Maximus Foundation UK, the not-for-profit arm of Maximus, is celebrating a milestone in its support for charitable organisations across the country, as its latest fundraising cycle brings the Foundation’s grant total to over £500,000.

Established in 2015, the Foundation forms part of Maximus UK’s work to positively impact the community, providing support to charities nominated by their own employees.

Over the past seven years, 200 charities and community groups have benefited from financial support from the Foundation, helping to fund vital community projects, support services and events, improving the lives of thousands of people.

Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People has benefited from a sizeable donation by a business which will enable a new garden to be grown for users of the service.

The milestone was reached through the Foundation’s recent donation of £2,500 to the Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People, a long-established voluntary society which provides advice, services and support for members of the Deaf, Blind and DeafBlind communities in Leeds.

The grant donation was awarded at a presentation event at Leeds City Square.

Di Briggs, Chair of the Maximus Foundation, said: “As Chair and Trustee of Maximus Foundation, I’m immensely proud of the Foundation’s achievements, and the difference its work has made to organisations including charities which support the homeless, those who have faced bereavement and people with mental health challenges.

"I am especially pleased that the Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People is among the worthwhile charities to benefit from the Foundation’s latest round of fundraising, so it can build a new sensory garden for the use of its members and service users in Leeds.”

Jason Hixon, Chair of Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People, said the grant would have a "huge impact at the centre".

He added: "The centre has already become a home for many in the community, and the garden will continue to strengthen our community into the future."

Dr Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus in the UK, said: “I’m delighted that the Foundation has reached this significant landmark.

"Since the Foundation began, we have supported their fundraising endeavours through our colleague match-funding commitment.